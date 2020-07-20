Parade helps Blakely woman celebrate turning 102

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Blakely community helped Marget Bruner Stokes celebrate her 102 birthday.
A drive-by parade and celebration were held in her honor at her home.
Early County Sheriff William Price, Blakely Mayor Travis Wimbush, neighbors and several family and friends of First Baptist Church participated in the parade and presented Stokes with gifts.
Wimbush even presented Stokes with a proclamation on behalf of the mayor and the City Council of Blakely.
Stokes was asked what the secret to longevity and beauty was.
“Eat lots of sweets,” Stokes responded.
We at WALB News 10 wish Stokes a very happy birthday.
