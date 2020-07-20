Lowndes High football player tests positive for COVID-19

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes High ninth-grade football player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Head Football Coach Jamey DuBose.
DuBose said the student received a positive test result during the week of July 4.
The coach also said that the student was asymptomatic, is the only player to test positive to date and that no coaches have tested positive.
According to DuBose, ninth-grade football workouts have been put on hold until July 28, out of an abundance of caution. He said the ninth-graders are doing their workouts virtually.
