Lee Co. Schools adjusts start date

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The start date for students in the Lee County School System will be delayed one week.
In a release issued Monday, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Dowling said that Instead of starting on Friday, August 7, all schools will now open for students on Friday, August 14. All staff members will still report on their regular starting dates.
The extra time allotted will allow schools to continue to adjust schedules for virtual learning students, as well as to provide more time for training and planning for staff members.
Dowling said that the system will send out more information on adjusted timelines as it becomes available and will also continue to update the district and school websites with the latest information.
“Finally, we will continue to keep you posted as things change. Thank you for your continued support as we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic together,” said Dowling.
