GHSA votes to delay start of football season

THOMASTON, Ga. (WALB) - The GHSA Board of Trustees unanimously voted Monday to delay the start of the 2020 football season, according to the meeting minutes.
Originally, the football season was scheduled to kick off the week of Aug. 21. However, following Monday’s meeting, the first game of the season can not be played until the week of Sept. 4.
The trustees also agreed during the meeting that the conditioning schedule for football would remain the same, beginning July 27.
They also confirmed that there will still be a 10-game regular season followed by five rounds of playoffs.
All other GHSA fall sports will continue as scheduled.
