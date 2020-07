Heat will be the story to start the week. Highs in the middle to upper 90s and heat index numbers near 105. Rain chances begin to build mid week as a Tropical Wave passes to our south. Temps may be a few degrees cooler, but the humidity will be higher. That means heat idex numbers stay near 105 all week long. Rain chances will finally reach the likely side 60% this week. That should moderate the heat a little more.