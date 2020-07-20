Feeling the heat

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’re in the heart of summer and it’s hot SGA. Highs Monday topped 100° in Albany and Americus. The first triple digits temperatures of the season. More heat and humidity for the week with highs in the mid-upper 90s and feels like readings 100-105°+.
Not much cooling through the week although isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms return. Rain chances likely over the weekend but still hot.
It’s active in the tropics once again, there are three areas of interest the NHC is watching. For now no impacts across SGA.
