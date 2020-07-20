DCSS superintendent recommends delaying the start of school

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Kenneth Dyer, the Dougherty County School System superintendent, issued a letter Monday, recommending the school system delay the start of school by two weeks.
“I am making a recommendation to the Dougherty County Board of Education that we amend the district calendar to push the start of school from its original Aug. 3 start date in order to allow the curve to flatten and the trend line for COVID-19 cases in Dougherty County to reverse,” said Dyer in the letter.
He said his recommendation will be considered by the Dougherty County Board of Education during its July 29 meeting.
In his recommendation, he suggests a rolling start date for schools as listed below.
- High School Students: August 17
- Middle School Students: August 24
- Elementary Students (Grades PK-5): August 31
“This option will allow for device distribution and for teachers and staff to properly connect with students via online orientation. We will share information about dates and times for distribution by the end of the week,” explained Dyer in the letter.
