Cuthbert police chief still on administrative leave after March officer-involved shooting

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Cuthbert's police chief is still on administrative leave after a deadly shooting in March of 2020.
Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said Koby Edwards, 18, died after an "exchange of gunfire" with Cuthbert Police Chief Kevin Flowers and another officer after a chase.
District Attorney Ronald McNease, Jr. in Randolph County told WALB that he has not made a decision yet on whether charges will be filed.
The GBI said it turned its case file over to the district attorney at the end of May, and McNease said he is waiting on an autopsy report before he makes his final decision.
"It's a matter of grave concern to the community," said Cuthbert's city attorney, Tommy Coleman.
A GBI report said that Chief Flowers tried to stop Edwards during an entering auto investigation, but a foot chase started. It ended with shots fired between the chief, another officer, and Edwards, according to the report.
Coleman said the other officer's shots did not hit Edwards.
"I think there is some concern in the community about it," Coleman said of the wait for an answer in the case. "It's a small town. Everybody knows everybody."
The city put Chief Flowers on administrative leave after the shooting.
He was brought back for desk duty (making no arrests) after an okay from the DA and the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Council.
Then, Cuthbert's mayor and city council heard concerns from people who live there.
The city then made the decision to put Chief Flowers back on administrative leave for now.
"They have certainly been able to keep a lid on it, unlike Atlanta and some other places," Coleman said of those citizens who are pushing for answers. "But nonetheless, the sooner it's resolved, the better the community, one way of the other, is going to be."
Flowers has been the chief since April 2019.
He told WALB he does not want to comment for now.
WALB is also working to interview Edwards’ family about his death.
