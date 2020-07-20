Coffee Co. looking for wanted sex offender

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the community can help locate a wanted sex offender, according to a press release.
The release states that Jessica Ann Washburn was convicted of statutory rape in 2012.
Because of her conviction, every year, she is required to report to the sheriff’s office 72 hours before her birthday to update her registry information, get fingerprinted and photographed. However, officials said she has not reported to the office this year and attempts to find Washburn have been unsuccessful.
The release states Washburn also has other outstanding warrants for her arrest.
Anyone with any information on Washburn’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227 or the Coffee E-911 line at (912) 384-7675. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also call the Tips Line at (912) 383-8477 or leave a private message on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
