UPDATE: Worth Co. wreck victims identified

2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
By Damon Arnold | July 18, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 11:13 PM

BRIDGEBORO, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that two people are dead after a crash on Georgia Highway 133.

Officials said the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and it happened on Highway 133 at Bridgeboro Anderson City Road, not far from Bridgeboro.

Officials confirmed Monday that 76-year-old Barbara Adams and 66-year-old Billy Adams were killed as a result of the collision.

Troopers said their vehicle ran a stop sign and a semi-truck hit the driver’s door. Both passengers were killed on impact.

