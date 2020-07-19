UPDATE: Worth Co. wreck victims identified

BRIDGEBORO, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that two people are dead after a crash on Georgia Highway 133.
Officials said the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and it happened on Highway 133 at Bridgeboro Anderson City Road, not far from Bridgeboro.
Officials confirmed Monday that 76-year-old Barbara Adams and 66-year-old Billy Adams were killed as a result of the collision.
Troopers said their vehicle ran a stop sign and a semi-truck hit the driver’s door. Both passengers were killed on impact.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.