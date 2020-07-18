Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office: COVID-19 not impacting drugs & the fight against them

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 is not slowing down drug dealers in Southwest Georgia, according to Worth County Sheriff Don Whitaker.
“I don’t think that COVID-19 has affected the drug activity at all,” said Whitaker. “They’re addicted to it. They’re gonna find it somewhere. If they can’t find it here, they’re gonna go somewhere else to find it.”
Cocaine represents the principal drug threat to Georgia, followed by marijuana, according to the most recent reports from the United States Department of Justice.
Methamphetamine is also on the rise in Georgia and it’s something Whitaker is seeing a lot of in his area.
“We can’t get slowed down. Criminal activity is going to keep going whether there’s a virus going on or not. So, we have to just protect ourselves as best we can and keep doing our jobs,” said Sheriff Whitaker.
When they are making drug arrests or any kind of arrest, precautions are in place to help stop the spread of the virus.
“We’re masking up, when we make arrests, we’re using gloves and masks, and when they get to this jail here, there’s a designated cell block that all new arrivals that have to be arrested will go into. Their temperature is checked when they come in, a mask is placed on them when they come in and they’re quarantined for 14 days if they’re here that long,” said Whitaker.
