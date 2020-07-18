2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia State Patrol and the Worth County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that two people are dead after a crash on Georgia Highway 133.
Officials said the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and it happened on Highway 133 at Bridgeboro Anderson Road.
Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers are not releasing the identity of those involved at this time as they are still on the scene of the wreck.
GSP is actively investigating the crash.
This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will provide updates as information comes in.
