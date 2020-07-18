DCP on the hunt for missing teen

Dylan Mann, missing teen (Source: Dougherty County Government)
By Kim McCullough | July 18, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 1:07 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Police (DCP) are looking for a missing teen.

Dylan Mann, 17, was last seen around midnight. He is from the Newcomb Road area in Dougherty County.

He was last seen wearing white jeans, a white t-shirt, and black Air Jordans.

He also has black hair and brown eyes.

Police also said Mann is considered a high functioning autistic.

If you know the whereabouts of Mann, you’re asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Kenda Huff at (229) 869-5948.

