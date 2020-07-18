Complaints of not getting unemployment concern Albany restaurant owner, Ga. Senator

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany restaurant owner as well as a Georgia Senator want the Georgia Department of Labor to do more to help those unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Glenn Singfield Sr., who owns The Flint restaurant in downtown Albany, said around half of his staff have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Singfield said he’s concerned because some of them received unemployment while others still haven’t received any benefits. He also said that some of those who have received benefits, don’t want to return to work because they are making more now while staying home.
Singfield said that some employees are also scared to get out in the public during the pandemic.
“There’s not enough manpower with the Department of Labor to deal with this,” said Singfield.
Freddie Powell Sims, the Georgia Senator for District 12, believes the Georgia Department of Labor should do more and make changes to help people that are filing for unemployment, especially for the people who have been laid off during the pandemic.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate rose from 4.6 in March to 12.6 in April with a slow decline since.
Senator Sims believes a lot of those who have filed have not received their money.
“There’s very little that we can do. The Department of Labor is a stand-alone Constitutional office. It does not take orders from the legislature, it does not take orders from the governor. It is run by a Constitutional officer that is duly elected by the people,” explained Sims.
Sims, who represents several counties, including Dougherty County, believes some people applying may not be filing for unemployment correctly, but she believes it’s not their fault.
Although the information about filing for unemployment is near the top of the Department of Labor’s website, she said the application’s language might confuse some people, thus leading applicants to submitting incorrect information and possibly having their application denied.
You may say something like, ‘search the internet for those unfamiliar words,' but not everyone in Georgia has high-speed broadband internet.
That’s also a concern for Sims, as it’s been a problem for Georgians for years.
She said if money doesn’t get out soon, she believes current desperate situations for families or individuals will take a turn for the worse.
“It’s gonna lead to stress, mental, physical, social, we’re already socially stressed,” said Sims.
WALB News 10 did take the concerns to Georgia’s Department of Labor. On Friday afternoon, we made several attempts to contact them but have yet to hear back.
