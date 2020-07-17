Worth Co. sheriff on working with Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit during recent drug bust

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Worth County sheriff is hoping to take more drugs off of South Georgia streets as his office relationship with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) grows.
Methamphetamine is the primary drug seen a lot in Worth County, according to Sheriff Don Whitaker. He also said the sheriff’s office is seeing cocaine, marijuana, heroin and fentanyl as well.
Whitaker said there’s no particular reason these drugs are popular in the area.
“As far as rating our county on drugs here and the use of it, we’re no worse than any other county. I don’t think we’re as bad as a lot of counties, of course, we’ve really cracked down on it the past two years,” said Whitaker.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit busted what officials called a sophisticated marijuana grow operation recently in Sylvester.
It led to the seizure of dozens of marijuana plants, other illegal narcotics and the marijuana grow equipment.
Drug agents said the two brothers behind that operation were arrested.
Sheriff Whitaker told us warrants are still pending on Wednesday’s drug bust. He said more arrests are not out of the question as the case is still under investigation.
Whitaker said this was teamwork between the Worth County Sheriffs Office and ADDU. He said collaborations like this solve crime and drug cases, in a world where county lines mean nothing to criminals.
“If we just stick to working in our county lines or within our county, the criminals are not gonna do that. They’re gonna steal where they can steal and take it where they can sell it. So, we’ve got to be smarter and work together so we can stop these guys,” said Whitaker.
The sheriff said he’s excited about the future of their relationship with the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit. He said they’ve worked together before in the past and he wants to continue growing that relationship.
Whitaker said he wants to see similar relationships grow with other agencies near and far from Worth County to solve crimes faster and to get more drugs off the streets.
