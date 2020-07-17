Summer heat with no relief this weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following very hot mid-upper 90s Thursday, only a few cooling showers passed through the evening. It was the last best chance of rain until next week.
As drier air takes over, abundant sunshine dominates Friday and the weekend. Only a few passing clouds and a stray shower or two are possible. That means not much cooling as highs top mid 90s with “feels like” readings 100-105° while lows hold in the mid 70s.
Next week rain chances increase while temperatures drop only a few degrees.
