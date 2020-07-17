Randolph Co. woman arrested after bomb threats made to Lee Co. businesses

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Shellman woman was arrested after making bomb threats to two businesses in Lee County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said Cherrie James, 40, made two bomb threats on July 9.
The first threat was phoned into Finnicum Motor Company on U.S. Highway 82 at 10:54 a.m. and the second threat was made to the Finnicum Motor Company on U.S. Highway 19 at 10:57 a.m.
Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Albany Police Department went to Randolph County on July 15 and James was arrested, according to a release.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the arrest.
James is being charged with:
- 2 counts of Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 2 counts of Transmitting a False Public Alarm
