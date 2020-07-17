My Senior: Grant Raven

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Sherwood Christian Academy.
Grant Raven has been a crucial part of the Eagles varsity basketball team since his sophomore year.
But, he's had a basketball in hand since he could walk.
“My mom always tells me this story I kinda remember, but not so much. She woke up in the middle of the night, and she found me in the kitchen just dribbling, and I was in a full out sweat,” said Grant. “She was like, ‘Son, why are you still in here dribbling?’ I think it was a school night too, and I was like I just can’t stop, I just want to keep playing. Once I found out I can actually play against other people, and I was actually decent at it, that’s when I really found the love for it.”
Since he was three years old he’s had a constant dedication to the sport.
Which resulted in Raven achieving several personal milestones.
He’s scored 1212 career points, led the state in double-doubles, and finished ninth in the state in scoring.
“I wanted to make everything count. I wanted to give all I had. But, at the same time, knowing it was my last year with some of the dudes that I’m playing with, I wanted it to be fun. I didn’t want it to be a stressful year where we’re playing, but it’s not really fun. I wanted to have fun and leave a legacy at Sherwood,” said Raven.
The Eagles found the playoffs in each of the last three years.
Coming from a basketball family, Raven said he isn’t ready to give up the sport.
So, he's attending the Atlanta Basketball Institute this fall with the intent to then play collegiality.
