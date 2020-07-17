My Senior: Grant Raven

“My mom always tells me this story I kinda remember, but not so much. She woke up in the middle of the night, and she found me in the kitchen just dribbling, and I was in a full out sweat,” said Grant. “She was like, ‘Son, why are you still in here dribbling?’ I think it was a school night too, and I was like I just can’t stop, I just want to keep playing. Once I found out I can actually play against other people, and I was actually decent at it, that’s when I really found the love for it.”