Man arrested in Dougherty Co. after Bainbridge fatal shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested Friday after a fatal shooting in Bainbridge, according to a Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) press release.
BPS said Alfred Lee Moore, 54, of Bainbridge, was arrested in Dougherty County with the help of Georgia State Patrol (GSP) in the Friday afternoon shooting death of James Lamar Guy, 35.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 800 block of College Street, according to BPS.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit assisted BPS at the scene, the release states.
The release states that Moore is charged with murder and additional charges are pending.
According to BPS, Moore absconded the area after the shooting and was later apprehended by GSP in Dougherty County.
BPS is still actively investigating this incident.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact Bainbridge Public Safety Investigator Mark Esquivel at (229) 248-2038 or by email at marke@bainbridgecity.com.
