Longtime WALB employee retires after 41 years of service

Longtime WALB employee retires after 41 years of service
Diana Craft, WALB employees retires after 41 years (Source: Tesia Reed)
By WALB News Team | July 17, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 8:46 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s longtime employee, Diana Craft, celebrated her last day at the news station after 41 years of service and our crew couldn’t sen her off without a surprise.

During her last week at the station, Tesia Reed and several other WALB co-workers coordinated a surprise drive-thru parade for Diana.

The team met down the street from the station, and all drove in together in a celebratory caravan.

All to celebrate Diana’s retirement.

Diana Craft, WALB employee retires after 41 years
Diana Craft, WALB employee retires after 41 years (Source: Tesia Reed)

Diana worked mostly behind the scenes here at WALB.

She shot commercials, directed newscasts, coordinated the Holiday in Lights parade, and helped with many other special events.

Congratulations on your retirement Diana, and don’t forget to take time off from your many vacation trips to stop by for a visit.

Diana Craft, WALB employee retires after 41 years
Diana Craft, WALB employee retires after 41 years (Source: Tesia Reed)

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.