Longtime WALB employee retires after 41 years of service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - WALB’s longtime employee, Diana Craft, celebrated her last day at the news station after 41 years of service and our crew couldn’t sen her off without a surprise.
During her last week at the station, Tesia Reed and several other WALB co-workers coordinated a surprise drive-thru parade for Diana.
The team met down the street from the station, and all drove in together in a celebratory caravan.
All to celebrate Diana’s retirement.
Diana worked mostly behind the scenes here at WALB.
She shot commercials, directed newscasts, coordinated the Holiday in Lights parade, and helped with many other special events.
Congratulations on your retirement Diana, and don’t forget to take time off from your many vacation trips to stop by for a visit.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.