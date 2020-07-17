Decatur Co. Schools delays school start date

BAINBRIDGE Ga. (WALB) - Decatur County Schools is delaying the start date for school by one week, according to a Facebook post by the school system.
The new start date is Wednesday, August 12.
Staff will still report as planned on July 27, according to the post.
School officials said the extra time will allow schools to reschedule and assign resources to cover remote learning students.
The school system said they will post an updated reopening plan at the beginning of next week on their website and social media.
Enrollment for remote learning ends Sunday at midnight. You can apply for remote learning here.
