City and county leaders give thoughts on governor’s executive order

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - It’s said that masks are the best way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
But Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgians don’t need a mandate to do the right thing.
We spoke with Thomas County Commissioners. One is in favor of Gov. Kemp’s decision, and the other says it sets us back from combating the spread of this virus.
“I’m gonna have to go along with the governor. I think he’s a good leader. I don’t think the county would even try to enforce a mandatory mask without the governor doing it,” said County Commissioner Donnie Baggett.
He said it’s good to have cities and counties leave mask-wearing up to a common-sense approach.
“This pandemic’s been going on for three months now, and people should know what they need to do and what they need to not do,” said Baggett.
Baggett said while he’s not at all against mask-wearing, he is against making them mandatory.
”In other states and in other communities, we have seen it be mandated that people wear masks, and we’re seeing the positive results of those masks being worn,” said County Commissioner Jeremy Rich.
He said having a mandate to wear masks could reduce the rate of new infections and help in the entire recovery of the community.
“We know through some of the scientific research that’s out there that wearing a mask can reduce a person’s likelihood of infection significantly opposed to those who wear no mask,” said Rich.
Rich adds it's not in our public safety nor interest to give an executive order prohibiting cities and counties from using their own local authority.
He said with infection rates rising in Thomasville, there’s no way we can fully restart our economy unless changes are made.
“Until we do social distancing, we encourage people and mandate people to wear masks and go get tested. Whether you’re showing symptoms or not showing symptoms, go get tested, and that’s how we’re going to get to zero,” explained Rich.
City of Thomasville Mayor Pro Tem David Huftetler also commented saying he thinks Gov. Kemp is on the right path.
He said the current circumstances don’t warrant any action as strong as placing everyone under a mask mandate.
