Albany police charge 2 for recent bomb threats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and a 17-year-old are facing charges in Albany after a string of bomb threats called into businesses.
Cherrie James, 40, and the 17-year-old were both arrested and are facing charges for terroristic threats and acts/party to the crime (terroristic threats and acts), according to an Albany Police Department (APD) release.
James, who is from Randolph County, was booked in Lee County on similar charges after bomb threats made to Finnicum Motor Company on U.S. Highway 82 and Finnicum Motor Company on U.S. Highway 19 on July 9.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, APD and the FBI assisted in her arrest on Wednesday in Randolph County.
She was charged in Lee County with two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of transmitting a false alarm.
In Albany, both James and the teen are charged in the bomb threats made to Dillard’s, FootAction, Jimmy Jazz Clothing Store, Badcock Furniture Store and Old Navy, also on July 9, according to APD.
