Albany leaders weigh in on governor’s facemask mandate ban

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some are standing behind Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms’ mandate requiring residents to wear masks despite the Georgia Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order.
Many Albany city leaders voiced their concerns after Kemp announced he was suing the city of Atlanta because of the mask mandate.
“If you look at the medical experts and the scientists, they said masks will prevent the spread of this coronavirus. It is such a sad day and the state where you got the governor who is the highest elected officer in this state and suing the mayor of Atlanta because of masks,” said Albany Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard.
Howard said he wished that Governor Kemp would back out of the lawsuit and leave it up to the medical experts rather than politicians to decide what is best for the community.
“I am hoping, as we see numbers continue to spike in Atlanta and in Southwest Georgia, that he would just pull away from this lawsuit and said that it was not in the best interest of the citizens of Georgia,” said Howard.
But one commissioner said she understands Kemp because of the type of business she owns.
Albany Ward 6 Commissioner BJ Fletcher owns many businesses in Albany and said she stands by the governor’s decision on not requiring masks by law.
“I understand that. I am in a profession where it is pretty tough to wear these masks and I am in a business where I don’t require my customers to wear a mask because of the business that I am in, but I think we need to respect anybody,” said Fletcher.
Ward 3 Commissioner Demetrius Young said the governor should not intervene with local governments on their choice to protect their community.
“I think it is unfortunate, again, that I think the governor has decided not to allow local municipals act on behalf of their citizens for their particular situation,” said Young.
