Wilcox Co. Sheriff: 4 yr. old girl’s death possibly accidental

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement told us that a four-year-old girl was shot in the head Tuesday in Rochelle.
Law Enforcement said the incident happened in the 100 block of Alley Avenue in Rochelle, and Wilcox County Sheriff Robert Rodgers believes two children were playing with a gun at a house when it happened.
He told us on Wednesday “This is one of the worse things I’ve had to deal with in my career.”
He said there are multiple scenes law enforcement is examining at in this case, as the body was moved several times, creating different possible crime scenes.
”It appears through our investigation with the GBI and Rochelle Police Department, that it appears to be an accidental shooting,” Rodgers said.
“It’s very important to us to figure out exactly what happened, so hopefully we can prevent this from happening again,” said Sheriff Rodgers. “But when you see a child that has died, and that death could have been prevented, that’s very upsetting.”
”That is the worst death that law enforcement officers can deal with. We feel for the family of this child, our prayers go out to the whole family,” said Rodgers.
He said its too early to say whether anyone could face charges.
The GBI said the autopsy report is complete, but the findings are not being released yet. Agents told us they want to make sure the family is aware of the findings before releasing any details.
Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby said “We will be traveling back down to the area of Wilcox, Rochelle, and conducting more interviews. Evidence is being taken to the crime lab for further analysis, also we will continue to work closely with this family in this tragic situation.”
He said the family is being very cooperative with GBI, and the girl’s identity will not be released until he has the okay from the family.
The GBI told us they plan to give more updates on the case on Thursday.
Sheriff Rodgers told us he hasn’t seen the autopsy findings, and would not release the child’s identity.
Neighbors nearby are saddened about a tragedy so close to their home.
Floid Patterson, who has lived near Alley Avenue for 45 years, said “It’s really sad to hear something like that, to hear something about a small child like that, really. Seeing a little child lose her life, that isn’t good.”
We have reached out to Rochelle Police Chief Grover Barfield for comment on the case, but haven’t heard back.
