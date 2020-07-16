Valdosta community fundraises for Big Nick following COVID recovery

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta community came together on Tuesday and Wednesday to give back to a local restaurant owner recovering from the coronavirus.
Big Nick's BBQ was closed for a month while owner Nick Harden "Big Nick" was hospitalized with COVID-19 and in the ICU for several days.
On Wednesday, Mikki Hudson, owner of Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, hosted a fundraiser selling special plates of pulled pork bar-b-cue, beans and coleslaw. The proceeds went to help out Big Nick.
“We just need to support each other, and having your back, having the back of other business owners, it makes you feel so good,” Hudson said.
Over the last couple of days, she and her team sold nearly 500 plates priced at $10 each.
“She decided to do a fundraiser for us to kinda get back to, you know, some kind of normalcy,” Big Nick said. “And man, it’s just amazing the out-pour and how the community’s just coming, I mean they’re buying so many plates. I mean it’s just amazing.”
