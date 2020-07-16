UPDATE: GBI releases info on 4-four-old shot in Rochelle; Arrest made

ROCHELLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released more information after a 4-year-old was shot dead in Wilcox County.
On Wednesday, initial autopsy results found the 4-year-old died from a single gunshot wound, according to the GBI.
The GBI said the early investigation found the child was shot while she and her 3-year-old brother were playing with a gun. The gun was inside a home in the 100 block of C Alley Avenue.
The investigation also found that the victim’s father, Johnny Lee Kellom, 28, was at the home with the two children.
The GBI said the gun was not secure and one of the children got access to it.
Around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Kellom was taken into custody in Cordele.
Kellom was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence, giving false statements and reckless conduct. He was taken to the Crisp County Jail, where he is currently being held, the GBI said.
