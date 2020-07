ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One more day of good chances for scattered t-storms but a little less coverage than yesterday. Still seasonably hot. Feels-like near 100°. Hotter & drier this weekend with only a slight chance for isolated t-storms. Temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Rain chances build early next week especially by Tuesday. 1″-2″ of rainfall will be possible along with near average temperatures.