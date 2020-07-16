Thomas County historians document the COVID-19 pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - For a lot of people, 2020 is on track to go down as a year we’d like to forget. However, Thomas County historians are seizing the moment, collecting things like pictures and masks to document the COVID-19 pandemic for future generations.
Dr. Harriett Loehne is hard at work making masks for people in Thomasville, but on Wednesday her labor of love didn’t go to people. Instead, four masks are now with the Thomasville History Center as a way to document the COVID crisis of 2020.
“In the future, I think it’s going to be really important that people will know what actually took place, not just data, but actual things people can see and hold in their hands,” Loehne, a donor to Thomas County Chronicles COVID, explained.
The Thomasville Center for the Arts, Jack Hadley Black History Museum, The Thomasville History Center, Pebble Hill Plantation and the Thomas County Public Library System are now collecting any items portraying life during the pandemic.
“We all had a similar thought in our mind; we need to record what’s going on in Thomas County,” Anne McCudden, the Executive Director of the Thomasville History Center, described. “Everyone thinks because this is global everything happens sort of the same way, but it doesn’t. You know, Thomas County is going to handle it a little differently than everywhere else and we want to record that for future generations.”
From signs reminding people to social distance to pictures of children staying connected, everyone has a tale to tell.
“These two sweet eight-year-olds decided to actually write each other letters. So it was kind of neat, even though here are these young children using modern technology to connect, they still thought, how fun, let’s write each other letters and become pen pals,” Kitty Spivey, the Program Coordinator at Pebble Hill, said.
All ways to one day remind people how this South Georgia community banded together during a rough time in its history.
Donations to the Thomas County Chronicles COVID can be made by clicking here or you can find donation boxes at the participating organizations.
