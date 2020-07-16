Sylvester police chief falls ill with COVID-19

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester’s Chief of Police has fallen ill with COVID-19, according to the Sylvester City Manager Autron Hayes.
Chief Shawn Urquhart received her results on Wednesday.
Hayes told WALB Urquhart has been out for about a week.
Police department staff who have come in contact with Urquhart in the past weeks are being tested, according to Hayes.
Those that mainly came in contact with Urquhart were office personnel, Hayes said.
One other police department employee has tested positive so far and that person is now quarantined at home.
