Suspect arrested in Cordele entering auto cases

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, an 18-year-old suspect was arrested in connection to entering auto cases in Cordele, according to the Cordele Police Department.
Detectives said they found several items that were taken in three separate entering auto thefts that happened in June.
The victims have been notified of the recovered items, according to police.
The suspect’s name is not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation, according to police.
Police said to avoid becoming a victim of entering auto, you can follow these tips:
- Lock your car: Double-check your door to make sure it’s locked before going inside.
- Take your keys: Don’t leave your keys in the vehicle.
- Hide your things: Don’t leave valuables such as electronics, weapons or purses in your vehicle. If you have to leave them, lock them in your trunk.
If you see any suspicious activity around your home or vehicle, you can call the non-emergency 911 line at (229) 276-2690.
