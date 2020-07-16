Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law

Rep. Kelly Armstrong discusses Trump administration’s changes to environmental law
FILE - In this May 9, 2015, file photo, workers unload pipes in Worthing, S.D., for the Dakota Access oil pipeline that stretches from the Bakken oil fields in North Dakota to Illinois. A federal judge on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline, nearly three years after it began carrying oil. (Source: AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
July 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 6:58 PM

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Trump administration announced this week an overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act that would make infrastructure projects such as pipelines move faster.

NEPA was introduced under President Nixon and requires all federal agencies to go through an environmental review of all proposed projects. The new guidelines will shorten the review period for a number of infrastructure projects such as pipelines and highways.

Gray DC spoke to Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-N.D) about how the new changes will impact projects in North Dakota like the Dakota Access Pipeline. Click above to watch the interview.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.