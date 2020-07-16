Phoebe says critical care staffing amid COVID-19 greatest challenge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe health system’s top official said the greatest challenge now amid the COVID-19 pandemic is critical care staffing.
Phoebe Putney Health System also released its latest COVID-19 numbers.
Below are the latest numbers from the hospital system:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 45
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 7
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 470
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 109
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 32
“As ICU beds fill up across the state, our greatest challenge right now is critical care staffing,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe health system CEO, said. “When we expanded our COVID-19 capacity, in partnership with the state by opening additional space on our Phoebe North campus, we were able to bring in plenty of extra staff to operate those units.”
“Now, with COVID-19 cases spiking in numerous states, there is much more competition for those vital contract critical care clinicians. Our staffing team is exploring all options, and we continue to work closely with the state to maintain staffing levels that will allow us to handle surges in COVID-19 patients.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.