My Senior: Adam Smith

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Southland Academy.
Adam Smith has been a part of the Raiders baseball team for the past four years.
In his junior year, they reached the second round of the playoffs.
He said he believes they could’ve had another deep playoff run if the season didn’t get cut early.
“We had seven returning starters from last year in the field, and then we had all our pitching back from last year. So, we were really confident about the year coming up. And then about the fifth or sixth game, like you said, and then the virus happened,” said Smith.
Smith said the team is hoping to have a scrimmage game before all the seniors leave for college.
Smith is attending Georgia Southwestern State University in the fall and is pursuing a degree in engineering.
