Mayor launches ‘Mask Up Valdosta’ campaign

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson launched a “Mask Up Valdosta” campaign encouraging residents to wear a face-covering in public as a safeguard to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Valdosta officials said the voluntary mask campaign is done in support of Gov. Kemp’s “Wear a Mask” Flyaround Tour of Georgia.
“We want to keep our economy open and ensure our healthcare system has the capacity to treat all patients who need medical care,” said Mayor Matheson. “My mask protects you and your mask protects me. Together, we all can stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Health experts recommend that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
To practice social or physical distancing:
- Stay at least six feet from other people
- Do not gather in groups
- Stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings
Face coverings can be more than just masks. Scarfs, bandanas, etc. will also serve the purpose.
Wearing a cloth face-covering limits the spread of germs. Residents should wash their cloth face coverings every day.
Residents are encouraged to take photos wearing their face covering and share via social media using #MaskUpValdosta.
“We all have a responsibility to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe. Let’s all do our part to protect one another!” said Matheson.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.