Illinois woman faces up to 60-year term in slaying of 5-year-old son
This undated photo provided by the McHenry County Sheriff's Department in Woodstock, Ill., on Thursday, April 25, 2019 shows JoAnn Cunningham. Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr., have been charged in the murder of their five year-old son, Andrew "AJ" Freund. A criminal complaint filed Thursday, April 25, 2019, outlines first-degree murder, aggravated battery and several other charges against the couple. A judge set bail at $5 million for each parent. (Source: McHenry County Sheriff's Department via AP)
July 16, 2020 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 12:49 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois woman who pleaded guilty to killing her 5-year-old son last year faces up to 60 years in prison when she is sentenced this week.

The sentencing hearing for 37-year-old JoAnn Cunningham began Thursday in McHenry County.

Cunningham and Andrew Freund Sr. were arrested last April, days after they reported their son, AJ, missing from their Crystal Lake home. Freund showed investigators the boy’s shallow grave after being confronted with video evidence linking him and Cunningham to the boy’s beating death.

Freund has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. 

