Ga. state trooper helps deliver baby on highway

THOMAS CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia State Trooper in Thomas County recently had an unexpected day on the job.
State Trooper Nicholas Johnson was stationed on Highway 84 near Patten Street in Boston when he saw a car driving around 85 miles per hour with their hazard lights on.
“I was probably about to stop them and check to see why they were traveling at that rate of speed. But as they were approaching me, they slowed down and came right to my driver’s side window,” explained Trooper Johnson.
He said the husband and driver of the car asked for Trooper Johnson to immediately call EMS because his wife was about to go in labor.
“As soon as he said that, I could hear her screaming and everything and she was in a lot of pain,” explained Trooper Johnson.
They did their best to assist her as EMS was on their way.
But just a little while later, Trooper Johnson said he was in panic mode.
“The husband ran up to me and he said that he could see the head. I walked over to the car and I saw the baby was born, was sitting right there in the passenger seat,” said Trooper Johnson.
He says about a minute later, EMS arrived on the scene to take over.
Trooper Johnson said they were headed to the hospital about 20 minutes away.
He said from the time he ran into the family and when the baby was born was all in less than ten minutes.
“We were thankful that both of us were at that place at the same time. You know...it’s crazy how God works,” explained Trooper Johnson.
Trooper Johnson said they train for unexpected events like this.
After working a fatal crash just 24 hours before this, he said it shows the beauty of the job after witnessing a tragedy.
“God always says it’s life or death. Those are the two things it’s always going to be. In that span of time, He showed me that. From having to console with a family about a death, and then having the opportunity to witness a life. So it’s a blessing and it just goes to show God’s working always,” said Trooper Johnson.
Trooper Johnson says this event gives him validation of why he continues being a state trooper, and it also shows the importance of all law enforcement.
He sends his blessings and congratulations to the family.
