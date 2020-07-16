Ga. reps write letter for more farmer protections

ATLANTA (WALB) - Representatives Austin Scott and Doug Collins are asking federal leaders step up protections for American farmers.
The representatives co-wrote a letter, asking that lawmakers and the Trump Administration protect American farmers from what they claim are unfair trade practices in Mexico.
This comes as government leaders work to implement the new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
In part, the letter reads “In Georgia, blueberry and vegetable producers are facing not only a decreased market for their goods but in recent years, a market saturated with Mexican products as a result of that country’s unfair trade practices.”
Read the full later below:
