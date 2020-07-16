Editorial: We honor those that served, past and present

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many Americans have taken the step to serve in our great armed forces through the years.
None of which knew exactly what stood before them when they raised their right hand.
The short term of service, whether it was two years or 20, has had such a lasting impact on our country.
In a time when the color of your skin seems to be dividing us, the military has always been a place where we are united.
One of the first statements I remember in boot camp was, “in this Army, there aren’t white soldiers and there aren’t black soldiers, in this US Army, all of us are green.”
That set the tone for everyone going forward.
I hope you stand with me in thanking aLL the men and women who have served our United States of America.
And for all the families that are in the background, keeping things going while the soldier is away — I say thank you.
In America, being a military service member just means something a bit more special and so should our great country.
To each military member, past or present, I salute you all.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.