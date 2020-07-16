Colquitt Co. boy, grandpa catch 8 pound bass

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One little boy from Colquitt County caught quite the surprise while fishing with his grandpa.
Charlie VanLandingham caught an 8 pound, 10-ounce bass at a farm last week.
The largemouth bass also gets him one step closer to nabbing a Georgia Bass Slam.
Georgia Bass Slam anglers must successfully catch five of 10 eligible black bass species and submit all required information to Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
In return, they receive a personalized certificate, two passes to the Go Fish Education Center, fantastic and fun stickers and the chance to win an annual grand prize.
