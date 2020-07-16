Albany Tech offers 4 new programs for fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College is now offering new degree, diploma and technical college certificates beginning fall 2020.
Esthetician certificate, nail technician certificate, commercial truck driving owner/operator certificate and information technology professional degree/diploma are all new.
Anyone interested in any of these areas should plan to contact admissions at Albany Tech to get started and find out about financial aid opportunities.
Classes start Aug. 20.
“Albany Technical College is continually looking at opportunities to work with the community and offer relevant training,” Dr. Anthony Parker, Albany Tech president, said. “Economic development based on future jobs helps create the current curriculum and best placement once a student has graduated. Career opportunities are the final factor when considering what programs to offer, and we take that part very seriously.”
Below is more on the programs:
The Cosmetic Esthetician program is designed to offer esthetics training for entry-level students. Completing the program prepares students to sit for the esthetics licensure examination given by the Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and work in various professions that employ estheticians in beauty salons, spas, health clubs, cosmetics stores as well as plastic surgeons’ and dermatologist’s offices.
The Nail Technician program is a sequence of courses that prepares students for careers in the field of nail technician. Learning opportunities develop academic and professional knowledge and skills required for job acquisition, retention, and advancement. The program emphasizes specialized training in safety, sanitation, state laws, rules, and regulations, nail diseases and disorders, skin and nail care, and work ethics. The curriculum meets state licensing requirements of the State Board of Cosmetology. Program graduates receive a nail technician certificate and are employable as a nail technician.
Commercial Truck Driving & Owner/Operator certificate graduates will be qualified to drive a commercial truck. They will have the skills required to pursue ownership of a truck and operating a self-owned business. There is a high demand in all areas, including the Albany Tech service delivery area, for certified commercial truck drivers and owner/operators. Many of our students have requested what it takes to be an owner/operator, and this new TCC will allow them to learn the necessary skills.
The Information Technology Professional Associate degree will emphasize specialized training in-home and corporate networking, computer maintenance, operating system installation, maintenance and troubleshooting, information security, computer programming, and web site design. These skills represent the subset of knowledge expected from graduates in the MGTC service area. The program graduate receives an associate of applied science degree and is employable as an information technology specialist, help desk support specialist, network installation specialist, PC repair technician, or network administrator.
Albany Tech is also working to make the transition into college simpler for all students.
The enrollment process has been made easier this fall to assist in getting started.
This includes:
- No testing required for most HOPE Career Grant programs.
- Application fees are suspended for the fall term.
- ACCUPLACER testing suspended for non-health programs (fall term).
- Gateway courses available to document PELL eligibility.
- No textbook cost for core courses.
- 100 percent online classes in 31 programs.
- A textbook lending library is available. Transition options from TCC to diploma to associate of applied science degree.
- Fourteen pathways to continue education with a 4-year degree.
