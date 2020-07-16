Albany restaurant owner speaks out after son dies in fatal shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Four days after his death, the family of an Albany man is speaking out about their loved one.
The family had a cookout on Wednesday night in Jamie Maccou’s honor. They tell us they are taking it one day at a time, but they do have a message for the shooter.
“I don’t want no malice feelings towards you. I am not mad at you, I don’t want you to be at the death nothing, I want you to sit in jail,” said Walker.
30-year-old Jaime Maccou was shot and killed early Monday morning after police say he chased suspects trying to break into his car near the 2100 block of Tompkins Avenue.
“Whatever it was that you wanted,” said Walker.
Cynthia Walker, Maccou’s mother and owner of The Grille House in Albany, said he worked as the bartender. She said everyone in the community knew how good a person he was.
His co-workers said working at the restaurant won’t be the same.
“He loved his job, he loved meeting new people, so many people knew him and I only knew him for a short time and he was amazing,” said Elicia Polite.
“My son is the ninth homicide of the year. That ain’t something I ever want to remember,” said Walker.
Walker said she had just spoken to her son the night before his death. Those final moments are something she says she can’t forget.
“The last thing he said to me was goodnight, I will see you tomorrow because he was gone wash my car,” said Walker.
His mother said she can’t live through the pain of not knowing what happened to her son, but she knows he is with her in spirit.
“It got really windy and the trees were blowing really hard and I thought it was going to rain, so I went outside and I am like, really Jaime, you gone do this with all these folks over here, and it stopped,” said Walker.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.