Albany implements new power outage management system

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Utilities customers can report outages easier and faster with a new power Outage Management System (OMS), according to a release from the city.
Customers can report an outage, view an outage map and sign up for outage updates online at albanyga.gov or by phone at (229) 210-3525.
The Albany Utility Board approved the purchase of the OMS software from DataVoice last November. DataVoice is owned by Harris, the company that is providing the Meter Data Management (MDM) portion of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure. That allows the utility provider to collect real-time information on the meters and in return allows customers to have insight on their actual energy usage quicker.
The purchase of the OMS from the same company will make for a seamless interface of the software, the release states.
“This new system is convenient for our customers and provides real-time updates on the power outage status,” Jimmy Norman, director of utility operations, said. “It also allows us to create responsive field strategies that reduce response times and drive customer satisfaction.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.