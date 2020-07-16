Albany Fire Dept. introduces new life-saving equipment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Firefighters said this new equipment is longer-lasting, more durable, and could not have come at a better time.
”When we have to actually cut someone out of the vehicle, we would actually cut the vehicle separate it in such a way to get those who are in vehicles who have been involved in accidents to get them out of the vehicle so they can receive emergency treatment,” said Chief Cedric Scott.
In June, the Mayor and Commissioners approved the $200,000 purchase of seven sets of Hurst E-draulic equipment, also known as the “Jaws of Life” for the Albany Fire Department.
“The equipment that we use had gotten a little bit dated, we had it for about eight years, we use the equipment for about ten years,” said Scott.
The previous equipment was aging, creating issues for maintenance, parts, and repairs.
Chief Scott said there have been significant upgrades to the safety and strength of vehicles requiring the life-saving equipment to be updated in response.
“We hope we don’t have to use it, but our citizens should know and our visitors should know, when the need arises, we will be there to serve and we will be there to provide emergency extrication to get them out of vehicles,” said Scott.
The cutters, spreaders, and rams allow firefighters to effectively get patients out and save valuable time. The seven sets will go to the seven city stations throughout Albany.
“We will also be going in front of the county commission in the coming months to present this equipment to them so that we can out this equipment at the four county stations,” said Scott.
