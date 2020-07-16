Albany church preparing to help hundreds of families

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An East Albany church, well known for its decades-long program of feeding people in need, will help feed hundreds of families in two weeks.
Bishop Betty Jackson and The First Apostolic Church will be hosting a food donation program on July 30, at the back parking lot of the Albany Civic Center.
With sponsorship help from Teleperformance, the drive-by donation will start around 8 a.m. However, to be eligible, you have to give the organizers your information by phone.
Starting July 25 at noon, you can call (706) 718-7037 or (229) 288-5627 and give them your name so you will be on the list. People with handicap issues can call (706) 992-8356. But you should not call before July 25 at noon.
The donations will be boxes of food, hygiene products and books for kids.
Organizers said that food donations are still very much needed.
“We have people who are yet calling us for food, so, this here will help us in the city. And I know we are not the only ones that is distributing food. Thank God for people who have the heart that they would do this kind of a project,” said Bishop Jackson.
Again can not call to register until July 25, but you need to call in order to receive the donations.
This will be a drive-through donation and you will have to stay in your car.
The church said it could also use volunteers to help unload the truck and deliver the food.
