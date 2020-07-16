ADDU: Anonymous tip leads to drug arrest

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man after police found drugs and cash in his possession, according to the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU).
It happened on the 700 block of Dorsett Avenue.
Police said they received a tip that someone at the residence was selling illegal drugs. While watching the residence, police said they saw several people come in and out.
When the lead agent made contact at the residence, they identified Rodriquez Anderson, 47, after he opened the door. Agents said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the home and saw cocaine in plain view.
Anderson was taken into custody and agents began a protective sweep of the house.
After obtaining a search warrant, agents said they found several trash bags of cash throughout the home along with other items such as:
- 41.7 Grams of Cocaine
- 3.6 Grams of Marijuana
- 2 Firearms
- Digital scale
- 4 large bags of cash ($37,043.64)
Anderson is being charged with:
- Trafficking cocaine
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (two counts)
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (two counts)
- Possession of drug-related objects
- Possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
WALB News 10 has requested a copy of Anderson’s mugshot from the Dougherty County Jail.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.