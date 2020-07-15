‘Well, I just thank God for my life’: ASU retiree celebrates 95th birthday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One of Albany State University’s longest-living retirees celebrated her 95th birthday Wednesday. But Carrie Moore’s family kicked of the festivities before the week even began.
The celebrations started Sunday with a pre-birthday parade.
Several leaders participated in the celebration caravan, including Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul, Dougherty County Police Chief Kenneth Johnson, Mayor Bo Dorough and Pastor John Severson.
On her actual birthday, Moore’s family gathered for a birthday luncheon.
A gesture that left her feeling grateful on her special day.
“Well, I just thank God for my life. I’m 95 years old, and still can move and do what I want to do. I’ve got children, they take care of Mama, and they are sweet. And I just thank God for all of them. All is well with me as it is,” Moore said on her birthday.
Moore is also one of the longest-living members of the Union Missionary Baptist Church.
She is also an active member of the SOWEGA Council on Aging.
