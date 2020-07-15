Volunteers from a Leesburg church repair homes around the county

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -A group of volunteers from a Leesburg church are making sure homes of some of the community’s most vulnerable are in safe and livable condition.
Sherry Slaughter had major surgery on her neck and spinal cord back in 2018, and simple work around the house became unbearable.
“They did everything when I needed it fixed, I have been searching for help since 2018, and we finally got the help that we needed,” said Slaughter.
Volunteers and members of Leesburg Methodist Church spent the entire week repairing homes of those in Lee County who don’t have the physical ability or financial means to do so.
“We built these ramps, for the Slaughter family, we built this ramp and the ramp back there,” said volunteer Crystal Barton.
Repairing roofs, adding dry-walls, and painting, its maintenance that can make a house healthier and safer.
“It is just a tremendous feeling being able to help those people who normally wouldn’t have this stuff done for 10, 20, 30 years and problems just keep building upon their homes until eventually, it becomes so bad it can’t be repaired,” said Director of Student Ministries, Neal Folger.
17-year-old Sammy Hoover and his peers spent the entire morning, working on a roof of another family’s home in Lee County.
“It feels great and it honestly is a lot of fun and we know we are helping other people,” said Hoover.
