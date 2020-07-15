OSHA cites Ga. telecommunications contractor for exposing employees to excavation hazards

DE SOTO, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Triple S Communications Inc. for violations of OSHA’s trenching and excavation standards after an employee was fatally injured in a trench collapse at a De Soto worksite in Sumter County.
The Moultrie telecommunications installation contractor faces $58,025 in penalties, according to a release.
The employee was fatally injured while performing fiber-optic connections. OSHA initiated the inspection as a result of the incident and as part of the National Emphasis Program on Trenching and Excavation.
OSHA officials said they cited the company for failing to train employees on how to recognize trench safety hazards, have a competent person conduct trench inspections, provide a safe means of leaving from the excavation site and prevent water accumulation inside the excavation.
OSHA also cited the employer for allowing employees to work in the 10-foot excavation without shoring, sloping or shielding trench walls, and failing to report a fatality within eight hours, as required, according to a release.
“Excavation collapses are among the most dangerous hazards in the workplace. Employers must be vigilant in identifying and mitigating these hazards,” said Margo Westmoreland, OSHA Savannah area office director. “Training employees to recognize and control hazards can minimize serious and fatal injuries. OSHA encourages employers to contact the agency for compliance assistance with trenching and excavation requirements.”
The company has 15 business days from the date of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.
