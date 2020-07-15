My Senior: Yovany Bartolome

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Dougherty High School.
Yovany Bartolome has been a crucial part of the Trojans varsity soccer team for the past four years.
He was team captain his junior and senior years.
He was a key player in the Trojans historic run in 2018, clinching region and advancing to the second round of the playoffs both for the first time.
“Ah man, that year was wonderful, it was a really great year. I feel like the team was very talented and we had a lot of discipline. I think that was the number one thing we had was discipline. And all of us like played together, no one was playing around. Everybody took practice seriously,” said Bartolome.
Though he isn’t playing collegiately, he said he isn’t anywhere near being ready to hang up the cleats.
“I just love that I can play it with people from so many different cultures. And you know, we come together as one and just have a good time. You know, I can play with my friends. I’m always going to play until I can’t run no more,” said Bartolome.
Bartolome graduted from Dougherty as their 2020 salutatorian.
He'll attend Georgia State Univeristy this fall.
